List of most popular given names Wikipedia

Top 1,000 Boy Names With Meanings and Origin

There is Atticus from To Kill a Mockingbird and Jonas and Asher from The Giver. There are plenty of cool boy names within the Bible too like Boaz and Uriah.

The top boy baby names in the country are Liam, Noah and Oliver. There’s so much to consider when having a baby, but one of the most important decisions is what to name your son or daughter. For most, a name will stick with a child for his entire lifetime, so it’s understandable to feel the pressure. Plus, new parents might be fielding opinions from friends and family members that can add to the stress. This list has something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a trendy or classic baby boy name.

If you’re looking for original or unusual boy names — ones that will set your kid apart from the Erics and Bens in his class and keep things interesting, we’ve got you covered. This list of 1,000-plus unique boy names just might include the name you’ve been searching for. There are lots of wonderful traditional baby boy names — we all know and love Jakes, Johns, and Williams.

Whether you prefer classic names, modern trends, or something entirely unique, there’s a wealth of options to explore. English baby boy names are inspired by tradition with a touch of modern charm. You will find the ideal fit for your bundle of joy, whether you seek strong, noble names or gentle, endearing ones. Embrace and welcome your precious son with a name that will last a lifetime.

The baby name experts at Nameberry can help you find the perfect name. Whether you need one name or are looking for someone to walk you through the entire baby naming process, private name consulting can help you make a choice you'll love forever. Between Juneteenth and the Fourth of July, Americans have been enjoying a lovely run of summer holidays. Need a new American name for a baby, a character, yourself? Kindly click the heart (​) icon next to the names you prefer to shortlist them.

Don’t worry if your due date is fast approaching and you still haven’t found a name that feels like the one. Head to our baby name generator where you’ll find thousands of names to fall in love with, from more traditional sounding names, to unique baby names from all around the world. Find the best and most beautiful baby boy names for your little prince.

By accessing and using this site, you acknowledge and agree to be bound by our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The three names at the bottom of the list — but still cracking the top 1,000 — are Cullen, Damari and Hollis. In the SSA baby name rankings, Liam has held the top spot for the last five years. If you’re having a winter baby, check out this list from Your Baby Club.

For example, characters from beloved TV shows, movies, and books often inspire parents. This year, names like Kylo (inspired by Star Wars) and Loki (from Marvel’s universe) have seen increased use, merging fandoms with real-life trends. Several names have seen a significant rise in popularity this year. Names like Arlo, Finn, and Atticus are climbing the charts, capturing the interest of modern parents. These names are unique yet familiar, offering a fresh alternative to more traditional options.