1,000 Best Baby Boy Names to Choose

Boy Names: Top 1,000 Baby Boy Names in the U S. for 2024

Listed above are the top 1,000 baby boy names from 2023, as determined by birth certificate data. Finding the perfect name for your baby boy can take some time and consideration, but it can also be a lot of fun. Whatever your approach, you’ll find plenty of options in this list of the 1,000 most popular baby boy names, as recorded by the Social Security Administration (SSA). There’s so much to do when preparing for the birth of your baby boy, and finding that awesome name that fits your little one is probably right near the top of the list. If you enjoy checking out the most popular names from recent years, dig in to the list we’ve collated of the top 1,000 boy names from last year. With so many good options to choose from, you’ll be sure to find the perfect name for your new arrival.

Every year, the SSA compiles their list of the top baby names for boys and girls using data from U.S. The most recent data available is for 2023, which the list above references. Fortunately, there are plenty of resources to help you choose the perfect name for your son. And believe it or not, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is a great place to start. Every year, the SSA rounds up the 1,000 most popular baby girl and boy names.

It keeps a list of the top 1,000 baby boy names every year. It also tracks data about names that are rising and falling in rank, so you can see how the use of a name has changed over time. From there, we can also see trends, which are confirmed through lists made by baby-naming sites that know which names its users are looking up and settling on more and more often. Choosing a good name for your baby boy can be trickier than you think. The Social Security Administration (SSA) usually releases birth certificate data around Mother’s Day each year. It compiles the most popular baby names from the previous year.

Do you have a name in mind and want to know more about it? Or want to find names belonging to a particular origin, religion, or having a specific meaning? Use our search tool below to explore more baby names with different combinations.

Music is another great source, containing names like Jagger and Gibson. How do we determine the most popular name given to boys this year? All baby name data is reported from the “First Name” field on the Social Security card application, thanks to the SSA. The given name must be at least two characters long in order to be included. Names with fewer than five occurrences in any geographic area are not included. The most popular given names vary nationally, regionally, and culturally.